UP, Bihar bypoll results LIVE: Yogi Adityanath blames SP-BSP unholy nexus for BJP defeat

- 6.02 pm ISTVoters are angry with BJP: Rahul Gandhi after by-election result
- 5.52 pm ISTBihar bypolls: RJD retains Jehanabad, BJP holds on to Bhabhua
- 5.46 pm ISTJehanabad: RJD’s Suday Yadav wins over JDU’s Abhiram Sharma
- 5.41 pm ISTRJD’s Sarfaraz Alam leads by over 18000 votes against BJP rival
- 5.39 pm ISTWill work on strategy to counter SP-BSP alliance: Yogi Adityanath
- 5.38 pm ISTWe accept verdict, will review shortcomings: Yogi Adityanath
- 5.32 pm ISTCongress candidates lose deposits in Phulpur, Gorakhpur
- 5.26 pm ISTWill work to perform better in 2019: UP BJP chief
- 5.19 pm ISTCredit for win goes to Akhilesh, Mayawati, says SP’s Nagendra Patel
- 5.00 pm ISTSP’s Nagendra Patel wins Phulpur bypolls by margin of over 59000 votes
- 4.55 pm ISTUP bypoll results: Will go back to drawing board, say BJP leaders
- 4.27 pm ISTSP’s Nagendra Patel takes massive lead in Phulpur
- 4.26 pm ISTRahul Gandhi congratulates winners of UP, Bipar Lok Sabha bypolls
- 4.12 pm ISTGorakhpur bypolls: SP leads by close to 23000 votes over BJP
- 3.52 pm ISTBihar bypoll results: RJD wins Jehanabad, BJP gets Bhabua
- 3.44 pm ISTUP has expressed no-confidence in its govt: SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav
- 3.36 pm ISTSP takes huge lead in Phulpur, Gorakhpur
- 3.24 pm ISTSP’s Ram Govind Choudhury meets BSP supremo Mayawati
- 3.08 pm ISTSP consolidates leads in Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats
- 2.56 pm ISTDidn’t expect BSP votes shifting massively to SP, says Keshav Prasad Maurya
- 2.47 pm ISTPhulpur bypoll results: SP’s Nagendra Pratap widens lead over BJP
- 2.42 pm ISTBihar bypolls: RJD leading on 2 seats, BJP in one
- 2.40 pm ISTIn Gorakhpur, SP ahead of BJP by over 26,000 votes
- 2.33 pm ISTMamata Banerjee congratulates Mayawati, Akhilesh
- 2.28 pm ISTUttar Pradesh bypolls: SP leads by over 27000 votes after 16th round of counting
- 2.23 pm ISTMassive irregularities in vote-counting in Gorakhpur: SP to Election Commission
- 2.14 pm ISTBihar bypolls: BJP leads in Bhabua, RJD ahead in Jehanabad
- 1.44 pm ISTSP workers celebrate as party widens lead over BJP in Gorakhpur, Phulpur
- 1.29 pm ISTGorakhpur bypolls: SP extends lead in Yogi Adityanath bastion
- 1.26 pm ISTPhulpur bypolls: SP now leads by over 20,000 votes
- 1.23 pm ISTAdvantage SP as BJP trails in Gorakhpur, Phulpur
- 1.14 pm ISTPeople have spoken against BJP, says Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia
- 12.57 pm ISTSP widens lead over BJP in Gorakhpur
- 12.46 pm ISTSP’s Nagendra Patel extends lead by over 15000 votes in Phulpur
- 12.39 pm ISTBihar bypolls: BJP trails in Araria Lok Sabha seat
- 12.25 pm ISTSP, BSP workers start celebrations as BJP trails in Gorakhpur, Phulpur
- 12.21 pm ISTGorakhpur bypolls: SP leads in Yogi Adityanath’s constituency
- 12.18 pm ISTPhulpur bypoll results: SP’s Nagendra Patel leads by over 14,000 votes
- 12.14 pm ISTSP’s Praveen Nishad leads by over 1500 votes in Gorakhpur
- 12.08 pm ISTBihar bypoll results: BJP leads in Araria, Bhabua, RJD in Jehanabad
- 11.52 am ISTGorakhpur bypoll results: SP leads in Yogi Adityanath bastion
- 11.38 am ISTSP leads by over 12,000 votes in Phulpur Lok Sabha seat
- 11.27 am ISTBihar bypolls: BJP ahead in Araria and Bhabhua, RJD in Jehanabad
- 10.58 am ISTBJP’s Upendra Shukla leads in Gorakhpur
- 10.42 am ISTBJP leads in Bhabua, RJD in Jehanabad assembly seats
- 10.31 am ISTSP candidate leads in Phulpur in early trends, BJP leads in Araria
- 10.21 am ISTSP’s Praveen Nishad confident of win in Gorakhpur bypolls
- 10.17 am ISTCounting begins for bypolls to Araria Lok Sabha and 2 assembly seats in Bihar
- 10.15 am ISTTriangular contest between BJP, SP and the Congress in Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats
- The Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Bihar bypoll results on Wednesday came as a rude shock for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its UP CM Yogi Adityanath as the party lost the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat, and is on the verge of a defeat in its traditional bastion of Gorakhpur. The saffron party is also trailing in Bihar’s Araria Lok Sabha constituency. In the process, the UP and Bihar bypoll results have come as a shot in the arm for Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajawadi Party (SP), Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as these parties have stopped the BJP juggernaut. SP has won Phulpur and is leading in Gorakhpur, while the RJD is leading in Araria. BJP retained the Bhabua assembly seat, while RJD won Jehanabad. Here are the latest updates and developments from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Lok Sabha and assembly bypolls results 2018:
- 6.02 pm IST Voters are angry with BJP: Rahul Gandhi after by-election resultCongratulating the winners of the Lok Sabha by-elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said it was clear that people were angry with the BJP and would vote for any non-BJP candidate with the potential to win. He also said the Congress was keen to rebuild the party in Uttar Pradesh but that would not happen overnight. (PTI)
- 5.52 pm IST Bihar bypolls: RJD retains Jehanabad, BJP holds on to BhabhuaThe Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday retained the Jehanabad assembly seat and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the Bhabhua constituency in bypolls in Bihar. In the Araria Lok Sabha segment bypoll, the RJD has established a lead of more than 18,000 votes after the 13th round of counting of votes, election office sources said in Patna. (PTI)
- 5.46 pm IST Jehanabad: RJD’s Suday Yadav wins over JDU’s Abhiram SharmaIn the Jehanabad assembly seat, RJD’s Suday Yadav defeated his Janata Dal (United) rival Abhiram Sharma by more than 30,000 votes. Suday Yadav is the son of former state minister Mundrika Singh Yadav, whose death necessitated the bypoll. Defeat of JD(U) nominee Abhiram Sharma at Jehanabad is a bad news for chief minister Nitish Kumar who had in July last year dumped the Grand Alliance and joined hands with the BJP to form a coalition government. In Bhabhua, BJP’s Rinki Rani Pandey defeated her Congress rival Shambhu Singh Patel by about 14,000 votes. (PTI)
- 5.41 pm IST RJD’s Sarfaraz Alam leads by over 18000 votes against BJP rivalRJD’s Sarfaraz Alam has established a lead of 18,000 votes over his nearest BJP adversary Pradip Kumar Singh in Araria after 13th round of counting of votes. A total of 28 rounds of counting has to be completed before announcement of results of Araria. The Lok Sabha constituency was represented by RJD’s Mohammad Taslimuddin whose death on 17 September, 2017 necessitated the bypoll there. The RJD candidate at Araria Sarfaraz Alam, who crossed over from JD(U) to Lalu Prasad’s party to enter into fray in the bypoll, is son of Taslimuddin. (PTI)
- 5.39 pm IST Will work on strategy to counter SP-BSP alliance: Yogi Adityanath
- 5.38 pm IST We accept verdict, will review shortcomings: Yogi Adityanath
- 5.26 pm IST Will work to perform better in 2019: UP BJP chief
- 5.19 pm IST Credit for win goes to Akhilesh, Mayawati, says SP’s Nagendra Patel
- 4.55 pm IST UP bypoll results: Will go back to drawing board, say BJP leadersLucknow: Stung by the unexpected reversals in two crucial Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP said today it will go back to the drawing board and revisit its strategy ahead of the general elections next year especially with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BJP) drawing closer.“We had not seen the Samajwadi Party and BSP coming together but since we have come to know of this now...and though there is still a long time (ahead of the polls)...we will redraw our strategy keeping this factor in mind,” senior minister is the Yogi Adityanath government, Sidharth Nath Singh, said stressing that those who wanted development were still with the saffron party. (PTI)
- 4.27 pm IST SP’s Nagendra Patel takes massive lead in Phulpur
- 4.26 pm IST Rahul Gandhi congratulates winners of UP, Bipar Lok Sabha bypolls
- 3.44 pm IST UP has expressed no-confidence in its govt: SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav
- 3.36 pm IST SP takes huge lead in Phulpur, GorakhpurAt the end of the 21st round of counting of votes, Samajwadi Party’s Praveen Nishad was leading by 26,446 votes in Gorakhpur over his nearest BJP rival, PTI reports. In Phulpur as well, the SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by 38,498 votes after 25 rounds of counting, PTI adds.
- 3.24 pm IST SP’s Ram Govind Choudhury meets BSP supremo Mayawati
- 3.08 pm IST SP consolidates leads in Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seatsCandidates of the Samajwadi Party (SP) consolidated their leads over nearest BJP rivals in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, latest trends showed. The Samajwadi Party had an electoral understanding with Mayawati’s BSP and tied up with local satraps. Its candidate Pravin Nishad was leading over Upendra Dutt Shukla of BJP by 26,510 votes in Gorakhpur at the end of 17th round of counting. In Phulpur too, SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel was leading by 29,474 votes after 20th round of counting. With some more rounds of counting still being left, the overall picture appeared that the electorate did not back the saffron party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
- 2.56 pm IST Didn’t expect BSP votes shifting massively to SP, says Keshav Prasad Maurya
- 2.42 pm IST Bihar bypolls: RJD leading on 2 seats, BJP in oneThe RJD established leads in Araria Lok Sabha seat and Jehanabad assembly constituency while the BJP was leading in Bhabhua Assembly seat in bypolls in Bihar. According to latest data, RJD’s Sarfaraz Alam, who had in the earlier rounds trailed behind BJP’s Pradip Kumar Singh, was now leading by about 14,500 votes after ninth rounds of counting of votes.RJD was also leading by more than 15,000 votes in Jehanabad assembly seat, where the BJP’s ally JDU, headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar, has fielded its candidate.In Bhabhua, BJP candidate Rinki Rani Pandey seemed comfortably placed with a lead of close to 10,000 votes over her Congress rival Shambhu Singh Patel. (PTI)
- 2.33 pm IST Mamata Banerjee congratulates Mayawati, Akhilesh
- 2.28 pm IST Uttar Pradesh bypolls: SP leads by over 27000 votes after 16th round of countingSP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 27,627 votes in Phulpur after 16th round of counting, PTI reports. In Gorakhpur, Praveen Nishad of the Samajwadi Party leads by 19,201 votes in Gorakhpur over the BJP at the end of 14th round of counting, it adds.
- 2.23 pm IST Massive irregularities in vote-counting in Gorakhpur: SP to Election CommissionThe Uttar Pradesh unit chief of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Naresh Uttam, has written to the Election Commission (EC), alleging large-scale irregularities in the ongoing counting of votes for the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat.In a letter to the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh, a copy of which was also sent to the Chief Election Commissioner of India, the SP leader alleged massive irregularities in the counting of votes and urged the EC to take immediate steps in this regard. The district administration, under pressure from the chief minister, was out to somehow ensure the victory of the BJP candidate...if the BJP managed to win from Gorakhpur, the people would lose faith in the EC, Uttam said.He further alleged that as soon as the counting began, the police lathicharged the people and chased them away to ensure that there was no one outside the counting centre and the district magistrate, who is also the district election officer, removed the SP agents from the counting centre. (PTI)
- 1.44 pm IST SP workers celebrate as party widens lead over BJP in Gorakhpur, Phulpur
- 1.29 pm IST Gorakhpur bypolls: SP extends lead in Yogi Adityanath bastionIn Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, Samajwadi Party’s Praveen Nishad has extended margin by 14,648 votes over the BJP at the end of ninth round of counting, an EC Official was quoted as saying by PTI.ANI reports that after 12th round of counting, SP’s Nishad is leading with 1,80,155 votes. BJP’s Upendra Dutt Shukla is second with 1,65,487 votes, it adds.
- 1.26 pm IST Phulpur bypolls: SP now leads by over 20,000 votesSamajwadi Party candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 20,495 votes in Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency after 14th round of counting: Officials. (PTI)Nagendra Pratap has secured 1,55,314 votes, while BJP’s Kaushlendra Singh Patel has managed 1,34,819 votes after 14th round of counting, ANI reports.
- 1.23 pm IST Advantage SP as BJP trails in Gorakhpur, PhulpurCandidates of the ruling BJP were trailing in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh after several rounds of counting for the parliamentary by-elections, officials said. In the prestigious Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, the bastion of CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP’s Upendra Dutt Shukla was trailing behind Praveen Nishad of the SP by a margin of 10,598 votes.Gorakhpur district magistrate Rajeev Rautela, who is also the returning officer, announced the margin after the eighth round of counting. In Phulpur, SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel increased his lead by 15,713 votes after 11th round of counting, officials said. The SP candidate was leading over BJP candidate Kaushalendra Patel, while independent Atiq Ahmed was at the third spot. (PTI)
- 1.14 pm IST People have spoken against BJP, says Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia
- 12.46 pm IST SP’s Nagendra Patel extends lead by over 15000 votes in PhulpurSamajwadi Party candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 15,713 votes in Phulpur after eleventh rounds of counting: Officials. (PTI)ANI reports Nagendra has got 1,22,247 votes, while BJP’s Kaushlendra has managed to secure 1,06,534 votes after 11th round of counting.
- 12.39 pm IST Bihar bypolls: BJP trails in Araria Lok Sabha seatIn Bihar, the BJP is leading in Bhabua with 23,640 votes, while the RJD leading in Jehanabad with 32,554 votes, ANI reports.In Araria Lok Sabha seat, RJD is leading by 455 votes with 1,95,527 votes, while BJP is second with 1,95,072 votes, ANI reports.
- 12.25 pm IST SP, BSP workers start celebrations as BJP trails in Gorakhpur, Phulpur
- 12.21 pm IST Gorakhpur bypolls: SP leads in Yogi Adityanath’s constituency
- 12.08 pm IST Bihar bypoll results: BJP leads in Araria, Bhabua, RJD in JehanabadIn Bihar’s Araria Lok Sabha seat, the BJP is leading by 1749 votes, while the RJD is second after 10 rounds of counting, ANI reports. In assembly seats, BJP is leading in Bhabua after eight rounds of counting with 19,738 votes. RJD is leading in Jehanabad after 10 rounds of counting with 29,551 votes, ANI adds.
- 11.52 am IST Gorakhpur bypoll results: SP leads in Yogi Adityanath bastion
- 11.38 am IST SP leads by over 12,000 votes in Phulpur Lok Sabha seatSamajwadi Party’s Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 12,231 votes with 99,557 votes in Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency, while BJP’s Kaushlendra Singh Patel second with 87,326 votes after eight rounds of counting, ANI UP reports.PTI had earlier reported that the SP candidate is leading by 8,199 votes in Phulpur after seven rounds of counting.
- 11.27 am IST Bihar bypolls: BJP ahead in Araria and Bhabhua, RJD in JehanabadThe Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in the Araria Lok Sabha seat and Bhabua assembly constituency, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was leading in the Jehanabad assembly seat in Bihar bypolls. After two rounds of counting, Pradeep Kumar Singh of the saffron party was leading by 2,321 votes in the Araria seat, EC officials said. Rinky Rani Pandey of the BJP was leading by 2,729 votes in the Bhabua Assembly constituency.RJD’s Suday Yadav was leading by around 1,200 votes in the Jehanabad Assembly seat, according to the early trends. (PTI)
- 10.31 am IST SP candidate leads in Phulpur in early trends, BJP leads in ArariaSamajwadi Party’s Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 1058 votes with 22,460 votes, while BJP’s Kaushlendra Singh Patel is at a close second with 21,402 votes in Phulpur Lok Sabha seat where bypolls were held on Sunday, ANI reports.In Bihar’s Araria, BJP is leading after first round of counting, ANI adds.
- 10.21 am IST SP’s Praveen Nishad confident of win in Gorakhpur bypolls
- 10.17 am IST Counting begins for bypolls to Araria Lok Sabha and 2 assembly seats in BiharCounting of votes for by-elections in Araria Lok Sabha seat and Bhabua and Jehanabad assembly constituencies in Bihar began amid tight security on Wednesday, officials said. The by-election to the Araria seat was necessitated by the death of RJD MP Mohammad Taslimuddin. The contest is mainly between RJD’s Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin’s son, and BJP’s Pradip Singh, who had won the seat in 2009 and lost in 2014. In Jehanabad, the RJD hopes to retain the Assembly seat that fell vacant after the death of Mundrika Yadav. The party gave ticket to Yadav’s son Kumar Krishna Mohan. The BJP is hopeful of retaining the Bhabhua Assembly seat riding on a sympathy wave for Anand Bhushan Pandey whose death at the age of 48 necessitated the bypoll. The saffron party fielded Pandey’s wife Rinky Rani.This is the first electoral battle in the state since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), walked out of the alliance with the RJD and the Congress and joined the BJP-led NDA last year. (PTI)
- 10.15 am IST Triangular contest between BJP, SP and the Congress in Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seatsAccording to the EC, there are 19.61 lakh voters in the Phulpur Parliamentary constituency, while the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat has 19.49 lakh voters.Termed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath a “rehearsal” for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the bypolls saw a triangular contest involving the ruling BJP, the SP and the Congress. The saffron party had fielded Kaushalendra Singh Patel from Phulpur and Upendra Dutt Shukla from Gorakhpur. The SP had fielded Pravin Nishad from Gorakhpur and Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel from Phulpur. The Congress had nominated Sureetha Kareem for Gorakhpur and Manish Mishra for Phulpur. Gorakhpur is significant for the BJP as it is the bastion of the chief minister, who represented the seat in the Lok Sabha five times. Prior to Adityanath, the seat was thrice represented in Parliament by his mentor, Yogi Avaidyanath. Phulpur, once represented by the country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, witnessed a saffron surge in the 2014 Lok Sabha election when Maurya won the seat. (PTI)
