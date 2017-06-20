Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Jun 20 2017. 12 53 PM IST

Normal life paralysed; GJM-sponsored all-party meet in Darjeeling today

An all-party meet convened by the GJM will chalk out their “next course of action” as the indefinite shutdown continued to cripple normal life in Darjeeling

PTI
People from the Tibetan community take part in a candle light march in Darjeeling on Monday. Photo: PTI
People from the Tibetan community take part in a candle light march in Darjeeling on Monday. Photo: PTI

Darjeeling: An all-party meet convened by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) will chalk out their “next course of action” as the indefinite shutdown continued to cripple normal life in Darjeeling for a sixth consecutive day.

The meeting, which is likely to be attended by all the political parties of the hills, is scheduled to be held at Gymkhana Club at 11am Tuesday. “We will discuss with all the hill parties and chalk out our next course of action,” a GJM leader said.

The hill parties have agreed that the demand for a separate Gorkhaland state was a “priority”. Security forces were patrolling the streets and Internet services remained suspended for the third day Monday. Except medicine shops, all other shops remained closed.

Effigies of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee were burnt on Tuesday as thousands of protesters marched on the streets of Darjeeling demanding a separate state.

First Published: Tue, Jun 20 2017. 12 53 PM IST
Topics: Darjeeling Darjeeling unrest Gorkhaland Gorkha protest indefinite shutdown

