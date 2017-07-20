Hackers siphon Rs70 lakh from Ludhiana businessman’s account

Ludhiana: A Ludhiana-based businessman’s bank account was allegedly hacked and nearly Rs70 lakh siphoned from it, police said on Thursday.

The amount was transferred to five different accounts, four in Kolkata and one in Delhi, by the hackers in a day, they said.

Giving details of the cyber crime, this evening, the DCP Dhruman Nimble said the police have managed to contact some banks where the money was transferred.

The DCP had earlier said the victim, Arun Beri, who runs a garment factory on the GT Road here, has an account in the Clock Tower branch of a bank. Beri had told police that he had got emails regarding the transactions in the early hours of 18 July.

The police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act yesterday following his complaint, the officer said.

“Beri said he was unable to receive messages as his mobile was not working because of a new SIM card. He has stated that a duplicate SIM card was issued without his knowledge. Investigations in this regard are on,” Nimble said.

The businessman also told police officials that the hackers got a duplicate SIM card from a local dealer after submitting a letter at the company’s office stating that the original SIM was lost.

“The victim has not ruled out the possibility of connivance of a bank employee in this fraud. He said his internet banking has a limit of withdrawal of Rs5 lakh per day... then how could someone transfer Rs 69.90 lakh from a single account in one day,” Nimble had said earlier in the day. However, in the evening, the DCP said in the cyber crime case the police successfully detected the banks to which the money had been credited from Beri’s account.

“The money was transferred from his account at the Clock Tower branch of a bank to different branches of five banks. Four are in Kolkata and one in Delhi,” Nimble said.

The police officer said after getting information the authorities of the banks concerned were contacted.

“As a result Rs34 lakh of the fraud money was freezed. The remaining amounts had been transferred to some other accounts in different banks by the accused. These banks had also been approached to freeze the money,” he said.