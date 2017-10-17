Govt working on opening ayurveda hospital in every district, says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Delhi’s Sarita Vihar on Tuesday, on the occasion of National Ayurveda Day. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: On the occasion of National Ayurveda Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Delhi’s Sarita Vihar on Tuesday and enumerated the advantages of ayurveda.

Modi said that people across the world are going back to nature, and it won’t be difficult to evolve atmosphere of ayurveda in such times. He added that people are attracted to not only good health but also wellness and there is a need to strengthen ayurveda.

The prime minister said there should be a ayurveda-related hospital in each district of the country, and the government is working on it. The PM said ayurveda experts need to find medicines which give immediate relief to patients and also keep side-effects at bay. “I will urge private players to use corporate social responsibility funds to strengthen ayurveda,” Modi added.

“Cleanliness crucial to strengthen preventive healthcare,” he said.

He elaborated upon the need for India to herald in a “health revolution”, similar to what the country has experienced in the field of information technology.

“Like IT revolution a few years ago, time has come for a ‘health revolution’ under the aegis of ayurveda,” Modi said.