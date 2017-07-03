Tomatoes at Rs70 per kg, peas at Rs120 as vegetable prices soar

Chandigarh: In the wake of a supply crunch, prices of vegetables such as tomatoes, peas and beans have surged sharply over the last one week in Haryana and Punjab.

The retail price of tomatoes has more than doubled from Rs30 per kg to Rs65-70 per kg while that of peas have risen sharply from nearly Rs70-80 per kg to Rs110-120 per kg, traders said on Monday. Traders said tomato prices have soared due to short supply.

The supply of tomatoes has reduced drastically from states like Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana after monsoon rains. Retail prices of other vegetables including beans, round gourd, cucumbers have also increased. While the price of beans has jumped from Rs50 per kg to Rs60-70 per kg, cauliflower was selling at around Rs60-70 per kg, from Rs50 per kg earlier.

Potato prices for the “pahari” variety have risen to Rs30 per kg from Rs20 per kg. Bitter gourd was selling in the range of Rs30-50 per kg, carrot prices have gone up from Rs40 per kg to Rs50-Rs 60 per kg while cucumber prices have risen from Rs20-25 per kg to Rs40 per kg.

Lemon prices have also registered an increase, going up from Rs20-25 for 250g to Rs30-40 for the same weight.