Last Modified: Wed, May 31 2017. 03 19 PM IST

Cyclone Mora damages houses, triggers landslides in Mizoram

Cyclone Mora accompanied by heavy showers and gusty winds lashed Mizoram, disrupting power, damaging houses and triggering landslides

Cyclone Mora did not cause any human casualty in Mizoram. Photo: PTI

Aizawl: Cyclone Mora accompanied by heavy showers and gusty winds lashed Mizoram Tuesday, disrupting power and telecommunication network, damaging houses and triggering landslides.

However, it did not cause any human casualty. The overnight rains and squally wind continued till Wednesday morning. Around 20 houses were partially damaged at Khawbung village bordering Myanmar while the roof of a district hospital ward was blown away in Siaha district forcing the patients to take shelter in the corridor.

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department officials said the rains had triggered landslides in many places. Though most of the roads have been cleared on Wednesday, a road on the southern outskirts of Aizawl was yet to be reopened, they said.

An uprooted tree damaged a pastor’s bungalow in south Mizoram’s Serkawn village, the headquarters of the Baptist Church of Mizoram. The Mizoram Disaster Management Authority and the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department had received a warning that the cyclone was most likely to lash Mizoram on Tuesday and Wednesday. People were advised to take precaution as the cyclone could trigger massive landslides and flash floods in the state.

Cyclone Mora made a landfall in Bangladesh Tuesday, killing at least six persons and damaging houses.

First Published: Wed, May 31 2017. 03 19 PM IST