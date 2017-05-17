Tamil Nadu bus strike called off

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) employees have been demanding, among other benefits, the settlement of pending retirement benefits and payment of operational deficit to transport corporations. Photo: AFP

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) employees decided to call off their bus strike on Tuesday night, following an agreement with the government.

Earlier in the day, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) to invoke the essential services maintenance Act, the Madurai bench of the Madras high court had urged the employees to suspend their strike.

After talks with the representatives on Tuesday, the state government agreed to immediately release Rs1,250 crore for wages and pensions. The pension arrears for retired employees will be released by September.

The employees have been demanding, among other benefits, the settlement of pending retirement benefits and payment of operational deficit to transport corporations which amounts to nearly Rs7,000 crore.

As representatives of TNSTC and state transport minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar failed to reach a consensus after several rounds of talks during last week, the transport employees began their indefinite strike on Monday, in which a total of 10 trade unions, including the Labour Progressive Federation (of the DMK) and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (of the CPM), participated.