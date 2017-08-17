Indian Army to get six Apache attack helicopters
Defence ministry clears a long pending proposal to procure six Apache attack helicopters for the Indian Army at a cost of Rs4,168 crore
New Delhi: The defence ministry on Thursday cleared a long pending proposal to procure six Apache attack helicopters for the Indian Army at a cost of Rs4,168 crore, officials said.
The go ahead was given at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by defence minister Arun Jaitley.
This is the first time the Army will get attack helicopters.
The DAC also cleared a proposal to procure two gas turbine engines for naval ships at a cost of Rs490 crore, officials said.
