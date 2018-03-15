US complains about India’s export subsidy programmes at WTO

India was planning to move to WTO seeking more time to phase out export subsidies, citing regional disparity within the country. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Days after threatening India with reciprocal taxes on its export items, US president Donald Trump on Wednesday night launched the first trade dispute of his administration against India by filing a complaint about its export subsidy programmes at the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The programs challenged include almost the entire of India’s trade policy including the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme; Export Oriented Units Scheme and sector specific schemes, including Electronics Hardware Technology Parks Scheme; Special Economic Zones; Export Promotion Capital Goods Scheme; and a duty-free imports programme for exporters.

Under the WTO rules, India and the US are now required to try resolving the matter through bilateral consultation, failing which the US can ask for setting up of a dispute settlement mechanism under WTO to give its verdict on the matter.

The US Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer, said in a statement these apparent export subsidies amounting $7 billion provide financial benefits to Indian exporters that allow them to sell their goods more cheaply to the detriment of American workers and manufacturer,

“These export subsidy programs harm American workers by creating an uneven playing field on which they must compete,” said Ambassador Lighthizer. “USTR will continue to hold our trading partners accountable by vigorously enforcing US rights under our trade agreements and by promoting fair and reciprocal trade through all available tools, including the WTO.”

Under the special and differential provisions in the WTO’s Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures, least developed countries and developing countries whose gross national income (GNI) per capita is below $1,000 per annum at the 1990 exchange rate are allowed to provide export incentives to any sector that has a share of below 3.25% in global exports. However, they need to stop all export incentives if per capita GNI of such a country crosses $1,000 for three consecutive years.

According to a notification by the Committee on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures, India’s GNI has crossed the $1,000 mark for 2013, 2014 and 2015. India was planning to move to WTO seeking more time to phase out export subsidies, citing regional disparity within the country.

The USTR alleged that despite the expiry of India’s exemption in 2015, instead of withdrawing export subsidies, India has rapidly increased coverage of schemes like Merchandise Exports from India Scheme to include more than 8,000 products.

India has increased its allocation for international trade disputes four-fold to Rs1.2 crore in its budget presented by finance minister Arun Jaitley last month. India has so far launched 23 trade disputes at the WTO against other countries, while it is a respondent in 24 such cases.

While India and the US have been strategic partners, both countries are fighting out on several issues at the WTO dispute settlement mechanism.

After consecutively losing two cases to the US at the WTO on its ban on the US poultry imports claiming bird flu fears and subsidy programme for domestic solar panel manufacturers in 2015 and 2016, respectively, India took the US over Washington’s allegedly trade-restrictive measures by hiking professional visa fees and over domestic content requirements by several of its states in the energy sector.

The Trump administration has time and again insisted that India is resorting to discriminatory trade practices, which have led to a large trade deficit for the US. However, India has been insisting that it conducts its trade policy in a non-discriminatory and transparent manner. Trump has openly criticized India for imposing high import duty on the iconic Harley-Davidson motorcycles and threatened to increase the import tariff on “thousands and thousands” of Indian motorcycles to the US.