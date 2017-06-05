Delhi Metro launches e-rickshaw service for NCR stations

New Delhi: Seeking to provide last-mile connectivity in cities neighbouring the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday launched a dedicated e-rickshaw service for commuters, beginning at the Vaishali station in Ghaziabad.

“The specially designed e-rickshaws with covered cabin and full-size front windscreen will provide last-mile connectivity within an area of 3-4km around metro stations. They are also equipped with CCTV camera and GPS,” a senior official said. The eco-friendly service was formally launched by DMRC managing director Mangu Singh at the Metro Bhawan in New Delhi on the occasion of World Environment Day.

“The first fleet of five e-rickshaws inaugurated today will operate from Vaishali metro station. The facility will be extended at stations in Gurgaon and Faridabad very shortly by another operator,” the senior official said. One of the operators aims to introduce 610 e-rickshaws at eight operational metro stations in Noida and Ghaziabad within a year, DMRC said.

“On successful implementation of the e-rickshaw services in the NCR, services on a similar format would be replicated in Delhi subject to its feasibility,” the official said. Commuters in Noida and Ghaziabad can get relevant information regarding this facility on a helpline—011-39595468.

“DMRC tries to incorporate eco-friendly initiatives in all its spheres of functioning. So, ensuring dedicated e- rickshaw service at the metro stations will enable the commuters to prefer non-polluting public transport modes over personal vehicles,” Singh said. Currently, DMRC operates 291 feeder buses on 42 routes connecting 54 metro stations in Delhi, DMRC said in a statement.