Gorkhaland: Clashes in Kalimpong, GJM supporters set TMC office on fire

Kolkata: The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) alleged that the police had opened fire on its supporters on Wednesday at Kalimpong, injuring at least three persons, but top district officials said security forces had only used “non-lethal” deterrents to quell violence.

Some GJM supporters turned violent and tried to set fire to the party office of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kalimpong, when the police intervened. A liquor store was torched in the violence, according to the district officials, who asked not to be identified.

Kalimpong district superintendent of police Ajit Singh Yadav said the police fired tear gas canisters and rubber bullets to contain the situation and that no one sustained life-threatening injuries. The GJM spokesperson, however, claimed that three of its supporters were critically injured.

In a bid to intensify the agitation for a separate state of Gorkhaland, the GJM on Wednesday took out rallies in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong towns. Bombs were said to have been hurled at the Trinamool Congress’s party office in Kalimpong, said the officials cited above.

It led to a skirmish, forcing the police to use minimum deterrents to take control of the situation, they added.

This isn’t the first time the GJM has claimed that the administration opened fire on its supporters. Three persons were killed on 17 June after being fired at. The GJM claimed they died because of police firing, while the administration vehemently denied the allegation.

The police claimed they were fired at from within the rally, and brought charges of murder against Bimal Gurung and other key GJM leaders.