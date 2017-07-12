China, Pakistan mum on Amarnath attack amid world outrage

New Delhi: Denouncement of the Amarnath Yatra terror attack by the international community continued to come in but India’s neighbours, China and Pakistan, have not commented on it.

The Portuguese government condemned the Amarnath attack and expressed its support for the authorities and solidarity with the Indian people, while the Spanish President in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India can count on Spain in the fight against terrorism.

“In these moments of pain caused by this barbaric act committed for religious motives, I would like to convey the solidarity of the government and people of Spain, and reiterate our condemnation to all types of terrorism,” said Spanish President Mariano Rajoy Brey in the letter.

The official release by the Portuguese government said it expresses “firm condemnation of extremism and any form of terrorism, regardless of the perpetrators and their motivation”.

The US, the UK, France, Germany, Russia, Norway, Canada, Iran apart from The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) countries—Afghanistan, Bangladesh. Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal—are among those which have already condemned the attack.

China and Pakistan, a Saarc-member nation, are only two immediate neighbours of India which have not commented on the attack in which seven Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were killed and 19 injured when their bus came under heavy gunfire from terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday night.

Meanwhile, security forces have launched a massive hunt to track down a Pakistani national Abu Ismail, a Lashkar-e- Taiba (LeT) commander, who has emerged as the mastermind of the deadly attack on the Amarnath pilgrims.