Last Modified: Wed, Jun 14 2017. 01 10 PM IST

Qatar denounces ‘illegal siege’ by Gulf neighbours as crisis drags on

Qatar denounced the decision of a Saudi-led alliance decision to sever diplomatic ties with the country, calling it an 'illegal siege'' designed to apply political pressure

Zainab Fattah
Qatar has said that it has enough food and medical supplies, an apparent response to Saudi Arabia’s offer to send aid to the country. Photo: Reuters
Dubai: Qatar denounced the decision of a Saudi-led alliance decision to sever diplomatic ties and transport links with the country, calling it an “illegal siege’’ designed to apply political pressure.

The actions by Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain can’t be called a “boycott’’ and is in fact an “illegal siege,’’ according to a statement carried by the official news agency.

It said Qatar has enough food and medical supplies, according to the statement, an apparent response to Saudi Arabia’s offer to send aid to the country. Bloomberg

First Published: Wed, Jun 14 2017. 01 10 PM IST