Qatar denounces ‘illegal siege’ by Gulf neighbours as crisis drags on

Dubai: Qatar denounced the decision of a Saudi-led alliance decision to sever diplomatic ties and transport links with the country, calling it an “illegal siege’’ designed to apply political pressure.

The actions by Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain can’t be called a “boycott’’ and is in fact an “illegal siege,’’ according to a statement carried by the official news agency.

It said Qatar has enough food and medical supplies, according to the statement, an apparent response to Saudi Arabia’s offer to send aid to the country. Bloomberg