Make in UP in the making to tap ‘positive global sentiment’

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is looking to launch an initiative—Make in UP—similar to the Centre’s Make in India to cash in on the “positive global sentiment” generated by it.

“As a strategy to usher in industrial growth in Uttar Pradesh and capitalise on positive global sentiment generated by the progress of the Make in India campaign, the state will embrace this landmark initiative and strive to implement it in letter and spirit by launching a comprehensive programme of Make in UP,” the new Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy of Uttar Pradesh, 2017, said.

Make in India has been able to draw global attention by driving investments, fostering innovation, developing skills, protecting intellectual property (IP) and building best-in- class manufacturing infrastructure, it said.

Similarly, the Make in UP programme would adopt a strategy to make UP a manufacturing hub of India. To achieve this, the state will create a dedicated Make in UP department, which will identify and create industry- and sector-specific State Investment and Manufacturing Zones (SIMZs).

The idea is to encourage manufacturing, generate employment, raise living standards and meet national and international trends of sustained growth. To boost the entire manufacturing value chain in the identified zones, the state government will ensure necessary timely intervention in consultation with all stakeholders, in addition to provision of fiscal and non-fiscal measures, the policy said.