Jammu and Kashmir: 4 militants killed in encounter

JK Police said a security force personnel sustained injuries during the operation while two civilian youth were hurt in security forces action against protestors. Photo: Hindustan Times

Srinagar: Four militants were on Thursday killed in an encounter with security forces in Pakherpora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, the Army said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Futlipora in Pakherpora area, 45 kms from Srinagar, following information about presence of militants in the area, an Army official said.

He said the militants opened fire on security forces, who retaliated, triggering a fierce gunbattle.

“Four militants were killed in the gunbattle,” the official said adding the operation was still in progress.

Police sources said a security force personnel sustained injuries during the operation while two civilian youth were hurt in security forces action against protestors who were trying to disrupt the anti-militancy operation.