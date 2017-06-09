Saudi Arabia bloc issues terror list of groups, people linked to Qatar

Washington: Saudi Arabia and allies published a list of individuals and organizations they say are involved in terrorism and mostly linked to Qatar, the Gulf nation coming under growing pressure from its neighbours.

The list, endorsed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain, includes 12 entities and 59 individuals, according to a joint statement sent by e-mail early Friday.

The Saudi-led bloc this week cut diplomatic ties and transport links with Qatar, saying the country must distance itself from Iran and stop funding Islamist groups. Qatar denies such accusations and says the Saudis are seeking to dominate smaller neighbours.

All the countries involved in the dispute are US allies, and Qatar hosts one of the biggest American military bases overseas. President Donald Trump on Thursday offered the services of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson as a mediator, while Kuwait, another member of the Gulf Cooperation Council, has also been involved in efforts to find a diplomatic solution. Bloomberg