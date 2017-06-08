Mandsaur farmers’ agitation: Collector, SP transferred

Farmers on Wednesday resorted to violence and arson in western Madhya Pradesh despite prohibitory measures. Photo: AP

Bhopal: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government on Thursday transferred the collector and superintendent of police of Mandsaur district which witnessed the death of five farmers in police firing. Mandsaur Collector Swatantra Kumar Singh is transferred as deputy secretary Mantralaya.

Singh was replaced with OP Shrivastava, official sources said. The government also transferred Mandsaur SP, OP Tripathi and posted Manoj Kumar Singh in place of him, the sources added.

Farmers had on Wednesday resorted to violence and arson in western Madhya Pradesh despite prohibitory measures, posing a major challenge for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and providing a rallying point for the opposition parties.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi leaves for Mandsaur, police say they will stop him

In view of the volatile situation, the Centre had rushed 1,100 personnel of RAF to the violence-hit state where the farmers have been agitating for loan waiver and better crop prices. The Chouhan government had sought to cool the tempers by announcing certain measures, including a loan settlement scheme for those cultivators who had defaulted on repayment of farm loan borrowed by them earlier.

Also read: RAF deployed in violence-hit Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh

The scheme will cover around six lakh farmers, with accumulated dues of Rs6,000 crore, according to the government.