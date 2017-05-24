IAF’s Sukhoi-30 search operation hit by bad weather

IAF’s Sukhoi jet, with two pilots on board, went missing around an hour after taking off from the Tezpur airbase in of Assam on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Tezpur: The search for the Indian Air Force’s missing Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet was hit by rough weather on Wednesday.

IAF sources said the operation was continuing despite bad weather conditions in parts of Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh where the plane is suspected to have crashed.

The Sukhoi jet, with two pilots on board, went missing around an hour after taking off from the IAF base in Tezpur of Assam at 10:30am.

A massive search operation, involving helicopter recce, was launched to trace the plane and the pilots. The jet had lost radar and radio contact around 60 km north of the airbase, IAF had said yesterday.

At present, two squadrons comprising around 36 aircraft are deployed at Tezpur for guarding the China border in Arunachal Pradesh.