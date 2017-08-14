President Ram Nath Kovind bats for New India in speech on eve of Independence Day

New Delhi: In his first address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day, President Ram Natbh Kovind on Monday said it is our national resolve to attain desired milestones for a New India by 2022 when India completes 75 years of independence.

“New India must be a society rushing towards the future and also a compassionate society,” he added.

“We should work with unity and purpose to ensure that benefits of government policies reach all sections of society,” said Kovind. The president also asked people to ensure that daughters are not discriminated against and they get the best education.