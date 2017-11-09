 Taxmen raid Jaya TV associates over suspected tax evasion - Livemint
Last Published: Thu, Nov 09 2017. 10 04 AM IST

Taxmen raid Jaya TV associates over suspected tax evasion

Income tax searches at Jaya TV channel’s accounts branch in Chennai is part of ‘Operation Clean Money’
PTI
The searches at Jaya TV, which is perceived to be politically disposed in favour of deposed AIADMK leaders V. K. Sasikala and T.T.V. Dhinakaran, were conducted over alleged tax evasion. Photo: AFP
Chennai: Income tax sleuths on Thursday raided the premises of Jaya TV here and its associates over suspected tax evasion as part of ‘Operation Clean Money’, sources said.

The searches at the Tamil television channel, which is perceived to be politically disposed in favour of deposed AIADMK leaders V. K. Sasikala and T.T.V. Dhinakaran, were conducted over alleged tax evasion.

Also, the allegation covers aspects like shell companies, dubious investments, fund flow and fudging of accounts, income tax sources in Chennai told PTI.

The searches at the TV channel’s accounts branch here is part of ‘Operation Clean Money’, sources said. Searches also cover the premises of Midas Distilleries and Jazz Cinemas, they said.

The two entities are perceived to be associated with some of those linked to Jaya TV.

Jaya TV also reported the searches by tax sleuths in its premises and at Jazz cinemas. The searches were being conducted by more than 10 groups since this morning, sources added.

First Published: Thu, Nov 09 2017. 09 25 AM IST
Topics: Jaya TV Income Tax IT Raids Operation Clean Money Jazz Cinemas

