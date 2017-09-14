LIVE: Bullet train project launched, ‘Jai Japan-Jai India’, says Shinzo Abe

Shinzo Abe (left), who arrived in Gujarat’s commercial capital Ahmedabad on Wednesday, is in India for the 12th India-Japan annual summit, along with PM Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe lay the foundation stone for India’s first bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai on Thursday morning. The Rs 1.10 trillion train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai is expected to be completed by 2022.

The train would cover the distance of over 500 km in around two hours. Japan has extended a soft loan for the ambitious project conceptualised by Modi. The project is a joint venture between Indian Railways and Japan’s Shinkansen Technology.

The prime ministers of the two countries also laid the foundation stone for an institute that will come up at Vadodara where around 4,000 people will be trained for the bullet train project.

Railway minister Piyush Goyal, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis are present on the occasion. Here are the latest updates and developments:

■ PM Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe visit Dandi Kutir - a museum built on the life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi in Gandhinagar, ANI reports.

■ PM Narendra Modi says, “I congratulate the people of India as we have taken a bold step to realise an old dream of bullet train.”

— Japan is such a friend that it gave a loan of Rs 88,000 crore at 0.1% interest. (PTI)

— When earlier I talked about bullet train, they (opposition) used to say it was big talk, and now when it has come they are saying what is the need for it. (PTI)

— Bullet train is a big gift from Japan to India. (PTI)

— Transport system is of prime importance for a nation’s development. Now next generation growth will happen at places where there are high speed corridors. If technology is used to empower the poor we can win the fight against poverty, ANI reports.

— Our stress is now high-speed connectivity which will reduce distance and ensure economic progress. (PTI)

■ On the occasion, Abe said the Indo-Japan partnership is special, strategic and global. “A strong India is in Japan’s interest and a strong Japan is in India’s interest,” Abe said after laying the foundation stone of the project at a ground at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad.

— My good friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a far-sighted leader. He took a decision two years ago to bring high-speed train in India and to create a new India. (PTI)

— I hope to enjoy the beautiful scenery of India through the windows of the bullet train when I come back here in a few years. (PTI)

— Japan is committed to the scheme of ‘Make in India’. (ANI)

— If we work together nothing is impossible: Japanese PM Shinzo Abe on India-Japan partnership. (ANI)

— I really like Gujarat & I really like India. I will do whatever I can for India. (ANI)

— Japan PM Shinzo Abe says Indo-Japan partnership is special, strategic and global. (PTI)

— PM Modi and I will works towards realising ‘Jai Japan- Jai India’: Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. (ANI)

■ India’s first high speed rail project inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Ahmedabad.

■ Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani: “Welcome Japanese PM Shinzo Abe & express gratitude towards Japan. Entire Gujarat is experiencing immense joy today.” (ANI)

■ Railway minister Piyush Goyal: “Many people criticized the introduction of Rajdhani but now it is the train everyone wants to travel in. This bullet train will be a symbol of brotherhood between people of India and Japan.” (ANI)

■ Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis: “With laying foundation of bullet train, we are also laying foundation of ‘New India’.” (ANI)

■ The 534-km Rs1 trillion high-speed rail project that will operate trains with average speeds of 200-250kmph will be a game-changer in terms of inter-urban connectivity and establish India as a market for such technologies, said G. Raghuram, director of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, in a Mint column, listing the challenges the bullet train project faces.

■ The bullet train, which has a capacity to accommodate 750 people, is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities from seven to three hours, PTI reported earlier. A sum of around Rs1.10 trillion will be spent on the project that is being partially funded by Japan. The target for its completion is December 2023, though officials say there are indications that the government may seek an earlier deadline of 2022. The train will stop at each of the 12 railway stations on the route, but only for 165 seconds, the PTI report added.

Abe, who arrived in Gujarat’s commercial capital Ahmedabad on Wednesday, is in India for the 12th India-Japan annual summit, reported Mint.

■ After a day filled with gestures of friendship and bonhomie underlining the warmth in ties between India and Japan, the prime ministers of the two countries are to sit down for formal talks on Thursday and discuss ways to strengthen the India-Japan partnership both in the bilateral context and beyond.

■ Apart from the marque projects such as the bullet train, and the western dedicated freight corridor, Japan has also joined hands with India to aggressively develop infrastructure projects in India’s north-eastern states as part of the strategy to contain China.