Nithari serial killings: Surinder Koli, Moninder Singh Pandher get death sentence

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court at Ghaziabad on Monday pronounced Surinder Koli and Moninder Singh Pandher guilty in the murder and attempted rape of 20-year-old Pinki Sarkar, one of the 16 murder cases in the sensational Nithari killings, according to a news report.

CBI special judge Pawan Kumar reportedly called the case ‘rarest of rare’, according to the Hindustan Times.

“There is no scope for their (the accused’s) reform or rehabilitation. This case falls under the category of rarest of rare and both deserve death penalty,” Hindustan Times quoted the CBI special judge as saying.

Earlier on Saturday, the CBI court convicted businessman Moninder Singh Pandher and his domestic help Surinder Koli and said the sentence would be pronounced on 24 July, according to a PTI report.

The case relates to the killing of Pinki Sarkar (20). Pandher and Koli were held guilty of kidnapping, rape and murder in the case.

Police had discovered 19 skeletons from Pandher’s house in Nithari in Noida on 29 December 2006.

Pandher and Koli were charge-sheeted in 16 of the 19 cases, while three were closed for want of evidence. Most of the victims were young girls.

Prior to Pinki Sarkar, case the two were convicted and sentenced in six cases, while nine are in various stages of trial, public prosecutor Jaiprakash Sharma said.