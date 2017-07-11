Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Tue, Jul 11 2017. 10 21 AM IST

Amarnath Yatra attack: India will never be bogged down by cowards, says PM Modi

Narendra Modi strongly condemns the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir

PTI
A security personnel stands guard after militants opened fire on the Amarnath Yatra in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday. Photo: PTI
A security personnel stands guard after militants opened fire on the Amarnath Yatra in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday. Photo: PTI

Latest News »

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir and asserted that India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks and evil designs of hate.

He said he spoke to governor N. N. Vohra and chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and assured all possible assistance required. At least seven pilgrims were killed and a number of others injured in the terror attack in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Monday night.

“Pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in J&K. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone,” Modi tweeted.

“My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the attack in J&K. My prayers with the injured,” he added. In yet another tweet, the prime minister said, “India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks & the evil designs of hate.”

First Published: Tue, Jul 11 2017. 10 21 AM IST
Topics: Amarnath attack Amarnath Yatra Narendra Modi Amarnath pilgrims Anantnag

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share