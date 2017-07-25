Flood fury continues across several states, thousands affected

New Delhi: Incessant monsoon rains have lashed across India, leaving several states fighting to contain the flood fury that has affected thousands and killed hundreds. Situation remains particularly dire in Gujarat, prompting an aerial survey by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as rescue operations remain in full force.

Gujarat

Hundreds of people were marooned in several inundated regions of Gujarat on Tuesday, severely affecting traffic and disrupting normal life. Prime Minister Modi carried out an aerial survey of the worst-hit Banaskantha and Patan districts in his home state where army, Indian Air Force (IAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local teams have intensified rescue and relief operations.

The prime minister also and chaired a meeting with Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and top officials of the state government to take stock of the situation. During the last 24 hours, at least 12 talukas of Banaskantha, Patan and Sabarkantha districts received over 200mm of rainfall, a release issued by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said.

Dantiwada in Banaskantha remained the worst-hit recording 463mm rainfall, followed by Palanpur (380mm), Vadgam (357mm), Amirgadh (337mm) and Lakhani (305mm). More than 1,000 people have been rescued and 46,000 people shifted to safer locations from low lying areas of the state, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said.

Rajasthan

Rescue operations are being carried out in flood-hit Jalore, Sirohi and Pali districts. Nineteen people were rescued from Jalore including seven who had taken shelter on a tree to escape the swirling waters.

Odisha

The souther state is also bracing for floods with three of the Odisha’s major rivers flowing above the danger mark. Heavy rainfall is likely to pound several parts of the state due the low pressure area persisting over in the region. Authorities in Keonjhar, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts have stepped up their preparedness for rescue-and-relief operations while the situation in Balasore district is also being monitored.



West Bengal

The weather improved in Bengal on Tuesday with no heavy rain in most parts since last night. However, low lying areas in Birbhum, Purulia, West Midnapore and Hooghly districts were still under water. Roads in state capital Kolkata continued to be waterlogged.

Assam

The flood situation in Assam also improved with most rivers flowing below the danger level but the death toll rose to 77 as a person drowned in Hojai.

Jharkhand

Incessant rains disrupted normal life in several parts of the state with many rivers, including Damodar, Konar and Siwane, in spate. The district administrations of Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Hazaribagh, Bokaro and Giridih have declared a holiday on Wednesday for students up to class 8th in view of incessant rains, officials said.

Bihar

Light rainfall occurred at a few places in the northern part of the state, while heavy showers were witnessed at a few places in the south west, an India Meteorological Department bulletin said.

Delhi

The national capital too witnessed scattered rains that brought down the mercury. The maximum temperature settled at 32.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average.

Himachal Pradesh

Dharamshala, which received 55mm rainfall, was the wettest place in Himachal Pradesh, while moderate downpour was witnessed in several parts of the state.