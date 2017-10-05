Livemint

BJP’s electoral showing in Kerala since 1984

In all elections held in Kerala since 1984, the BJP has won only one seat, in the 2016 assembly election
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath joins Kerala BJP President Kummanam Rajasekhara’s ‘Janaraksha Yathra’ in Kannur on Wednesday. Photo: PTI
It’s mission Kerala for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and on Wednesday it fielded Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to lead the ongoing 15-day Janaraksha Yatra (people’s protection march) it has organised in the state against alleged killings of BJP workers by political rivals.

But cracking this Left/Congress electoral bastion won’t be easy.

In all elections held in Kerala since 1984, the BJP has won only one seat, in the 2016 assembly election. Thrice its vote share has crossed 10%, two of them being in the last two elections held in the state.

