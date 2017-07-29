One BSP, 2 SP MLCs resign from UP Legislative Council, likely to join BJP

SP president Akhilesh Yadav says “BJP is indulging in political corruption from Bihar to UP, people are watching everything.” Photo:

New Delhi: In what could spell trouble for the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), two Members of Legislative Council (MLC) from SP and one from BSP resigned on Saturday and are likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The political development comes on a day when BJP national president Amit Shah reached Lucknow for a three-day tour where he will be addressing party’s organisational meetings. Rashtriya Shia Samaj founder Bukkal Nawab and Yashwant Singh resigned as SP MLCs while BSP MLC MLC Jaiveer Singh also resigned from his Legislative Council membership on Saturday.

Both the SP and BSP had been defeated at the hands of the BJP in the 11 February-8 March 2017 assembly election which reduced them to 47 and 19 seats respectively in the 403-member state assembly.

Hitting out at the BJP for indulging in political corruption, SP president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said, “BJP is indulging in political corruption from Bihar to UP. People are watching everything.”

Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati was also quick to react to the political development in the state and targeted BJP for being a threat to democracy.

“BJP’s hunger for power has crossed all limits. The developments in Manipur, Goa, Bihar, Gujarat and now in UP prove that BJP has put the future of democracy in danger,” she said in a statement released on Saturday.

Currently chief minister Yogi Adityanath and both the deputy chief ministers- Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma —along with two ministers—Swatantra Deo Singh and Mohsin Raja —are not members of either of the two houses of the UP Assembly. Thus there are speculations that the posts that have been vacated by the SP and BSP MLCs might be given to these ministers who have to become members of either the state legislative assembly or the state legislative council within six months of assuming office in order to retain their positions.