Amarnath Yatra attack: Leaders condemn terror strike

Condemnation poured in from all over, as leaders across the political spectrum have reacted strongly to the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims.

Terrorists fired on the bus which was returning from Amarnath. Seven people were killed and around 32 others injured when terrorists attacked a bus near Khanabal in Anantnag district around 8.20pm, over one hour after patrolling by security forces on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway wound up. The leaders have reacted strongly and have condemned the terrorist act.

An alert was sounded in Gujarat after it was revealed that those killed in the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir belonged to Valsad district. Here’s how prominent leaders reacted to the attack:

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his anguish over the attack and extended his condolences to the families of those killed. “We will leave no stone unturned to root out the perpetrators of this heinous crime.” PM Modi tweeted his condolences, stating that, “India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks & the evil designs of hate.”

Sonia Gandhi, Congress president

Sonia Gandhi termed the attack on Amarnath pilgrims as “a crime against humanity” and called for decisive action against its perpetrators. Gandhi said the government should order a thorough probe into any security lapses. She expressed deep shock over the death of seven pilgrims in the militant attack and asked the government to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured. “The attack on the devotees of Lord Shiva is a crime against humanity. The entire nation is in shock,” she said in a statement. The government should ensure the safety of the pilgrims, she said.

Ram Nath Kovind, NDA presidential candidate

National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) presidential candidate and former Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind condemned the terror attack on Amarnath yatris. Kovind cancelled his tour of Gujarat for Wednesday, where he was slated to meet MPs and MLAs to garner support for his candidature. “The attack on Amarnath yatris has caused me a lot of pain. I condemn this cowardly terrorist attack and express my deep condolences to the families of the dead and injured,” Kovind said in a statement.

Amit Shah, BJP president

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah in a statement said it was a heinous act and that he had no words to express “the deep pain on the killing of innocent pilgrims travelling to the holy shrine of Amarnath”. “I pray for the families of those who have lost their lives and wish speedy recovery to the injured... Cowards responsible for this barbaric act will not be spared,” he said. The BJP has cancelled all the programmes that were to be held on Wednesday, including an event of Shah.

Vijay Rupani, Gujarat chief minister

Rupani termed the attack as an act of cowards and said India will never bow down to such ideology. He condoled the death of two persons from Valsad who were killed in the incident. “The state administration is in touch with the Jammu and Kashmir administration. We have started making arrangements so that the bodies of those who have died in the incident reaches here as soon as possible. We have also started efforts to ensure that those injured get best possible medical care,” said Rupani.

Mehbooba Mufti, Jammu & Kashmir chief minister

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said in a statement, “This is an assault on our values and traditions which we hold dear.”

Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of opposition

Azad reacted to the attack calling it “an unforgivable act by the terrorists”.

Omar Abdullah, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister

Abdullah took to Twitter to condemn the act. “Very sad news. The attack cannot be condemned strongly enough. My sympathies to the families & prayers for the injured. Every right thinking Kashmiri must today condemn the killing of the Amarnath yatris and say, unequivocally - this is #NotInMyName.”