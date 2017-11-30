Delhi tops crime chart among 19 major cities, shows NCRB data

Delhi reported 33% of total crimes against women, followed by Mumbai at 12.3% among 19 major cities in 2016. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Delhi accounts for the maximum number of rape cases among 19 major cities at 40%, besides the highest crime rate in 2016, according to the data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Thursday.

The national capital has got the dubious distinction of topping the list in cases of murder, kidnapping and abduction, juveniles in conflict and economic offences. Delhi reported 33% (13,803 cases out of total 41,761 cases in 19 cities) of total crimes against women, followed by Mumbai at 12.3% (5,128 cases) last year among the 19 cities with population above two million.

The national capital reported nearly 40% of rape cases and nearly 29% of each of cruelty by husband and his relatives and dowry deaths, the NCRB data said. Delhi accounted for 38.8% of total IPC crime reported in 19 cities, followed by Bengaluru (8.9%) and Mumbai at 7. 7%. The national capital recorded the highest crime rate—182.1 compared to the national average of 77.2.

Chennai has reported highest number of cases of special and local laws (SLL) crimes, accounting for 32.9% of total reported cases among the 19 cities, followed by Kochi (12. 9%) and Surat (12.6%) during 2016. Delhi reported the highest number of kidnapping and abduction—5,453 cases (48. 3%) followed by Mumbai with 1,876 cases (16.6%) and Bengaluru with 879 cases (7. 8%) during 2016.

The city reported the highest number of murders— 479 out of 2,194 cases (21.8%)—followed by Bengaluru at 10. 4% (229 cases) and Patna at 8.9% (195 cases). The highest number of cases—at 35.6% (2,368 cases out of 6,645)—of juveniles in conflict with law were reported in Delhi among the 19 cities during 2016.

Delhi has reported the maximum number of cases under economic offences—5,942 cases (19.3%)—followed by Jaipur (4,742 cases) and Mumbai (4,191 cases), accounting for 15.4% and 13.6% respectively during 2016. In cyber crimes, Mumbai reported the highest number of cases—980 (23.5%) out of 4,172 cases in 19 major cities in 2016.