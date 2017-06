Pakistan violates ceasefire again along LoC, Indian Army hits back

Earlier this month, five Pakistani soldiers were killed and others injured in the Indian Army’s retaliatory action along LoC. Photo: PTI

Jammu: Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling on forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border in Rajouri and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, prompting Indian troops to retaliate.

Pakistan army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, heavy automatics and mortars from 1240 hours along the LoC in Naushera sector in Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said. “The Indian army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing is presently on,” he said.

In another ceasefire violation, Pakistan Rangers started firing on forward Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Ramgarh sector in Samba district along the International Border, a senior BSF officer said adding that BSF also retaliated. During exchange of fire, Pakistan Rangers fired a few small mortar shells.

Intermittent fire continued till 1045 hours, he said adding there was no loss or damage so far. “Pakistani army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms and automatics from 0920 hours this morning along the Line of Control in Bhimber Gali sector in Rajouri,” a senior army officer said.

“It may be recalled that Pakistan army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 2030 hours last evening (Saturday) along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector,” a senior army officer said.

Reports said Pakistan troops also targeted civilian population and hamlets along LoC in Krishna Ghati and Balanar areas of Poonch district triggering panic among the area dwellers.

The Pakistan army is targeting residential areas and hamlets with 120 mm and 82 mm mortar bombs triggering fear psychosis as shells are landing deep inside border civil hamlets.

Earlier this month, five Pakistani soldiers were killed and some others injured in the Indian army’s retaliatory action in LoC belt of the Naushera and Krishna Ghati sectors.