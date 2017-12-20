 Former Calcutta HC judge C.S. Karnan released from jail - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Wed, Dec 20 2017. 01 37 PM IST

Former Calcutta HC judge C.S. Karnan released from jail

Former Calcutta high court judge C. S. Karnan was released from jail after serving a six- month sentence for contempt of court
PTI
File photo. C.S. Karnan was arrested from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on 20 June after he had evaded the police for over a month. Photo: AFP
File photo. C.S. Karnan was arrested from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on 20 June after he had evaded the police for over a month. Photo: AFP

Kolkata: Former Calcutta high court judge C. S. Karnan was released from jail on Wednesday after serving a six- month sentence for contempt of court.

The sentence was awarded by the Supreme Court in May. Karnan left the Presidency Correctional Home premises around 11am, his wife Saraswati Karnan said. His wife and elder son, who reached here on Tuesday night from Chennai, accompanied him.

Karnan was arrested from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on 20 June after he evaded the police for over a month. The Supreme Court passed the six-month jail sentence on 9 May. Karnan is the first sitting high court judge to have been sentenced to jail.

First Published: Wed, Dec 20 2017. 01 37 PM IST
Topics: CS Karnan Karnan Released former Calcutta HC judge Karnan Arrest Calcutta High Court

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »