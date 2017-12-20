Former Calcutta HC judge C.S. Karnan released from jail
Former Calcutta high court judge C. S. Karnan was released from jail after serving a six- month sentence for contempt of court
Kolkata: Former Calcutta high court judge C. S. Karnan was released from jail on Wednesday after serving a six- month sentence for contempt of court.
The sentence was awarded by the Supreme Court in May. Karnan left the Presidency Correctional Home premises around 11am, his wife Saraswati Karnan said. His wife and elder son, who reached here on Tuesday night from Chennai, accompanied him.
Karnan was arrested from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on 20 June after he evaded the police for over a month. The Supreme Court passed the six-month jail sentence on 9 May. Karnan is the first sitting high court judge to have been sentenced to jail.
First Published: Wed, Dec 20 2017. 01 37 PM IST
