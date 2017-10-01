China opens new highway in Tibet close to Arunachal Pradesh border

The massive infrastructure development in Tibet by China has also prompted India to ramp up construction activity on its side. Photo: Reuters

Beijing: China on Sunday opened a 409km new expressway costing about $5.8 billion linking Tibet’s provincial capital Lhasa with Nyingchi, which is close to Arunachal Pradesh border.

The 409km toll-free expressway has linked the two major cities which are also tourist attractions in Tibet, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The expressway cuts Lhasa-Nyingchi travel time from eight to five hours at a speed limit of 80km per hour.

The construction cost 38 billion yuan ($5.8 billion), according to the local government. Most of the expressways in Tibet are also compatible for military equipment, providing advantage for the Chinese military to move its troops and weaponry faster.

The massive infrastructure development in Tibet also prompted India to ramp up infrastructure on its side. Heavy trucks are temporarily banned from using the Lhasa- Nyingchi expressway, Xinhua reported.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488km long Line of Actual Control (LAC). While China claims Arunachal Pradesh as south Tibet, India asserts that the dispute covers the Aksai Chin area, which was occupied by China during the 1962 war. PTI