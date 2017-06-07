Over 5 injured in communal clash in UP village

Representative image. More than five persons were injured in the clash that began over collecting water from a hand pump at Dhansri village. Photo: AP

Muzaffarnagar: A clash took place between members of two communities over collecting water from a hand pump at Dhansri village in Muzaffarnagar, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday, they said, adding that more than five persons were injured in the clash. Members belonging to one of the communities protested at Karoli police station on Tuesday, alleging that police failed to register a case in connection with the incident.

According to SHO Anand Mishra, “After the protest, police registered a case against seven members of one community who are absconding.”

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the village and extra police deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.