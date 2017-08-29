Jairam Ramesh seeks early hearing on plea challenging Aadhaar Act being passed as money bill

The matter is likely to be taken up on 1 September. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court, seeking an early hearing in a challenge to the introduction of the Aadhaar Act as a money bill in Parliament.

A bench headed by chief justice Dipak Misra asked Ramesh’s counsel P. Chidambaram to mention the matter again on Friday for consideration.

The Centre’s 12-digit unique identification project, Aadhaar, is again in the limelight since the top court’s landmark ruling on 24 August, deeming privacy as a fundamental right under the Constitution.

The challenge was first brought in April 2016, where the senior Congress leader had challenged Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, claiming it to be “unconstitutional” as it was incorrectly introduced as a money bill.

Former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi had earlier told the court that a matter of legislative procedure cannot be challenged in court. Contesting Rohatgi’s views, Chidambaram had said that the ruling of the Speaker was not enough if it was a substantial violation of procedure.

The matter is likely to be taken up on 1 September.