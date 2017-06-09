Chhota Shakeel’s aide arrested, was planning to target Tarek Fateh

Even though Tarek Fatah was not in Delhi, the aide was here to carry out a recce. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested an aide of gangster Chhota Shakeel, who was planning to target Pakistan-born Canadian writer Tarek Fatah.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said Junaid Chowdhry was nabbed on the intervening night of 7 and 8 June from Wazirabad road in north-east Delhi. Though the DCP refused to divulge details of the target, a senior police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said Chowdhry was planning to target the writer, known for his controversial remarks.

Even though Fatah was not in Delhi, the aide was here to carry out a recce, he said. Chowdhry was arrested in June last year along with three others with arms and hawala money sent by Shakeel, but was released on bail within four months.

They had been planning to kill Hindu Sabha chief Swami Chakrapani at that time. He contacted Shakeel again but after his bail was cancelled he was sent to Tihar. Later, he was again released on bail and once more got in touch with Shakeel.

Chowdhry then started carrying out the gangster’s Delhi- based activities. He is currently being interrogated.