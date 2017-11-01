Shooting reported in New York, NYPD takes one person in custody

The shooting incident took place near the West Side Highway in lower Manhattan, New York. Photo: AP

New York: New York City police were investigating reports of gunfire in lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, and one person has been taken into custody, police officials said. The New York Police Department (NYPD) posted on its Twitter feed that one person was in custody Tuesday.

It was not immediately known if there were any injuries. The incident took place near the West Side Highway, police spokesman Ahmed Nasser said. Several people may have been hit by a vehicle near Chambers Street at around the time of the reported shooting, and at least five people were hurt, Reuters quoted news channel PIX 11 as saying.

A large number of police vehicles could be seen in Manhattan near West Street and Chambers Street, which is near a community college and a high school and a few blocks north of the National 11 September Memorial.