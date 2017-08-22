Govt eases environment clearance rules for solar projects

The environment ministry noted that these solar projects would have to follow basic environmental safeguards. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: In a relief to solar project developers, the Union environment ministry has said that the provisions of the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification, 2006, which mandates environment clearance, will not be applicable to solar PV (photovoltaic) power projects, solar thermal power projects and solar parks.

The environment ministry, however, clarified that the disposal of PV cell would be covered under the provisions of Hazardous and Other Waste (Management and Trans-Boundary Movement) Rules, 2016.

It also said that the development of solar parks shall be covered under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

The ministry’s clarification came after it got several references seeking information on the applicability of EIA notification 2006 on solar PV power projects, solar thermal power projects and solar parks.

The environment ministry noted that these solar projects would have to follow basic environmental safeguards. For example, it will have to ensure the project area does not involve any agriculture land, wetland, bio-diversity rich area, areas with large habitation and ecologically sensitive area.

It also cautioned that if the project involves any displacement of habitation, a proper resettlement and rehabilitation plan should be in place. It further said that if the project area involves forest land, then forest clearance is needed and the site should also conform to the coastal regulation norms if it falls in such area.

It also said that the project proponent will need to have prior permission for usage of water at the project site.

The ministry also stipulated that the land made available for solar projects will not be deviated for any other purpose and no change of land use whatsoever will be permitted without proper clearances.

India has an ambitious target of 100,000MW of solar power by 2022 and as on 30 June, the total installed renewable power capacity across India is 58,303.35MW. Of that, 13,114.85MW is solar power.

Thus, the environment ministry’s clarification will soothe the nerves of project developers as the environment clearance process is generally considered a time-consuming process.