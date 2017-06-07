Supreme Court to hear plea challenging legality of govt rules on cattle trade

A file photo of the Supreme Court. The central rules have drawn criticism from various quarters, including opposition parties, that it virtually bans sale of cattle in the country. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to hear a plea challenging the legality of new Central government rules tightening trade in livestock and transport of cattle. A vacation bench of the court said that the case will be heard on 15 June.

The plea has been filed by a Hyderabad-based resident.

In May, the ministry of environment notified the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules 2017, tightening trade in livestock and transport of cattle to ensure their welfare at animal markets and also prevent smuggling.

The rules banned trading in cattle for slaughter at animal markets. The rules included buffaloes in their definition of cattle, raising concerns that they would jeopardize the buffalo meat export business as the supply chain of spent buffaloes will be disrupted.

The central rules have drawn criticism from various quarters, including opposition parties, that it virtually bans sale of cattle in the country.

The Madras high court had earlier stayed the notification.