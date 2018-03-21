 No proposal to increase retirement age of central govt employees: Jitendra Singh - Livemint
No proposal to increase retirement age of central govt employees: Jitendra Singh

MoS for personnel Jitendra Singh says there is no plan to increase the retirement age of central government employees from existing 60 years to 62 years
Last Published: Wed, Mar 21 2018. 04 12 PM IST
PTI
A file photo of MoS for personnel Jitendra Singh. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: There is no plan to increase the retirement age of central government employees from existing 60 years to 62 years, minister of state for personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

“No,” he said, in a written reply to a question as to whether the government proposes to change the retirement age of the employees.

There are about 48.41 lakh central government employees.

First Published: Wed, Mar 21 2018. 04 05 PM IST
