Pakistan Army claims to have killed 5 Indian soldiers along LoC

Islamabad: The Pakistan Army on Saturday claimed to have killed five Indian soldiers while retaliating to India’s “unprovoked” ceasefire violation in Tatta Pani sector along the line of control (LoC).

Indian bunkers were also destroyed in the firing, the ISPR claimed, adding that Pakistani troops “violently responded”. “Indian unprovoked CFV at Tatta Pani along LOC, violently responded. Indian bunkers destroyed, 5 Indian sldrs killed many injured (sic),” army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

No further details of the cross-border exchange of fire was provided by the Pakistan Army.

The Indian Army on Saturday said that a woman was injured when the Pakistani Army violated ceasefire twice in two sectors of Poonch district by firing mortar shells on forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC, prompting Indian troops to retaliate.

Pakistani troops initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 0920 hours today along the LoC in Krishana Ghati sector, a defence spokesman said.

On Friday, at 11pm, the Pakistani Army violated ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch sector, the spokesman said. The Indian Army posts were retaliating strongly and effectively and firing was underway in both sectors, he said. PTI