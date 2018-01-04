India looks to boost plastic, chemicals and forest goods export

Last year, such exports aggregated at $36 billion and so far this fiscal, shipments of these sectors have recorded a growth of about 12%. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Export of plastics, chemicals and forest products holds a huge potential for domestic players in the global market, which stands at over $2,000 billion, a senior official said on Thursday.

India’s export of these products accounts for less than 2% in the international market. Announcing a three-day exhibition of these products in Mumbai in March, joint secretary in department of commerce Shyamal Misra said such events help promote shipments of these goods.

Last year, such exports aggregated at $36 billion and so far this fiscal, shipments of these sectors have recorded a growth of about 12%. “There is a lot of scope and potential to boost exports of these sectors. The exhibition will help the industry look for new markets and buyers,” he told reporters here.

The event CAPINDIA 2018 is jointly organised by four export promotion councils - shellac and forest products (SHEFEXIL); plastics (PLEXCONCIL); basic chemicals, cosmetics and dyes (CHEMEXIL), and chemical and allied items (CAPEXIL).

About 700 exhibitors, 400 overseas buyers from 30 countries and 10,000 visitors are expected to attend the event. The exhibition is one of the largest sourcing and networking events for chemicals, plastics, construction and mining industries. Gujarat is the state partner for the event.