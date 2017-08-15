Independence Day speech 2017: PM Narendra Modi says will make a new India by 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Mohd Zakir/HT

As India celebrates the 71st Independence Day on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the fourth consecutive year after coming to power in 2014.

A day earlier, in his maiden address to the nation, on the eve of Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind urged people to become partners in the development process of the country. “Our nation has been built by a partnership between citizen and government, between individual and society, between a family and the wider community,” he said in the address to the nation.

Here are the latest updates from the Prime Minister’s Independence Day speech at Red Fort on Tuesday.

8.30am—Jai Hind! Bharat Mata ki Jai!

8.29am—We will take part in this run for progress. I Invoke team India to run for a new India.

8.28am—By then poor shall have concrete houses. Where the farmer income shall double by 2022 in a new India. Where youth and women will get ample opportunities. An India which is free of casteism, terrorism, corruption, nepotism. A clean India.

8.27am—If a work is not done at the right time then right results are never achieved. We shall take the pledge that we shall make a new India by 2022.

8.26am—We have developed our own technological innovations. The SAARC satellite is helping our neighbouring nations. RUPAY card will be one of the largest such initiatives globally.

8.25am—Cheap medicines are helping the poor. The prices of stents and knee replacement are coming down. Earlier dialysis was only available in the state capitals. We have taken it to the districts.

8.24am—Today what is paper currency will get converted into digital currency. We should use BHIM app for our transactions. A less cash economy should be carried forward. The government ‘ schemes are meant to save money for the ordinary citizens.

8.23am—With banks getting more money, loans are being made available at a lower rate of interest. This is helping the economy. We are in the 21st century. The world’s largest youth population here.

8.22am—After GST (goods and services tax), greater transparency will come. In the case of transportation, there has been a 30% reduction in time taken for goods movement as the checkposts have been removed.

8.21am—Have closed 1.75 lakh such shell companies. There have been instances where 400 shell companies where running from a single location.

8.20am—18 lakh people have been identified where their assets are more than their known source of income. Of this 4.50 lakh people have accepted their fault. Interestingly, 1 lakh had never heard about income tax. Shell companies were run by black money operators. Data mining has showed that 3 lakh companies were shell companies

8.15am—Rs3 trillion has come back to the banks after demonetisation. More than Rs1.75 trillion under scrutiny; Rs2 trillion in black money has reached banks.

8:12am—We have called 20 universities to set up world class university where government will even provide help up to Rs1,000 crore. In last 3 years we have set up 6 IITs, 7 IIMs and 8 IIITs.

8:11am—We have increased the maternity leave to 6 months to engage more women in Indian workforce.

8:08am—Along with GST, may it be the matter of toilets or Swacchch Bharat Abhiyan, all the states are successfully working with centre.

8.07am—Violence in the name of faith is not acceptable, terms casteism and communalism as poison.

8.06am—Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has helped crores of youth to become self-reliant, says Modi.

8.05am—India achieved record crop production despite natural calamities; production of pulses saw a record, and the government bought 16 lakh tonnes. By 2019, 99 irrigation schemes will be completed.

8.04am—Demonetisation has helped check corruption.

8.00am—We can reach Mars in 9 months but a 42-year-old rail project was stuck—we have focused on resolving such things.

7:58am—We have repeatedly asked terrorists to join mainstream. Today government of India is launching such a website which will have details of all those who won gallantry awards to aware people about their sacrifice.

7:57am—Kashmir problem will neither be solved by bullet nor by abusing each other. It will be only solved by embracing the fellow Kashmiris.

7:56am—In fight against terrorism, India is not alone today and is being actively supported by several countries across the world.

7:53am—Bank accounts of 29 crore poor people were opened and soil health cards were given to over 9 crore farmers.

7:52am—Through GST, a new boost is given to cooperative federalism. Today railway and road tracks are being made at twice the speed.

7:51am—Today honesty is being celebrated and this gives a new confidence. The government has confiscated Rs800 crore worth ‘Benami’ property and when this happens it gives confidence to common man.

7:50am—Whether land or sea, cyber or space, India is self sufficient in every kind of security measure and we are ready to face any kind of challenge.

7:49am—Our uniform and armed forces have always stood forward and never stepped back, whether it is left wing extremism, terrorism or infiltrators or other internal security disturbances. When surgical strike happened the world had to accept our strength and might.

7:46am—For people born in the 21st century, this is an important year because when they turn 18, they will decide the future and fate of India. I welcome all these young people to their opportunity to decide the course of the country.

7:44am—When we focus our hard work towards the betterment of the nation, the fruits of the hard work increase manifold.

7:43am—New India must be powerful, strong and self sufficient in every field.

7:38am—This is an important year for India. We just celebrated the anniversary of Quit India Movement. We will also be celebrating the anniversaries of Sabarmati Ashram and Champaran.

7:37am—In the last few days many parts of the country have faced natural calamities. We lost the lives of innocent children too. I assure people that in such a difficult time we will not leave any shortages in taking steps to tackle the issue.

7:36am—Greetings to my fellow Indians on the occasion of India’s 71st Independence Day.

7:34am—PM Modi begins his address.

7:24am—PM Modi reaches red fort to address the nation on India’s 71st Independence Day.