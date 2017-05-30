Monsoon rains hit Kerala coast, north east

The IMD on 18 April forecast this year’s monsoon rains at 96% of the 50-year average of 89 cm. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The monsoon has arrived in mainland India, two days before the normal onset date, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

Monsoon has also hit the north-east India due to the occurrence of cyclone Mora, which aided the advancement of seasonal rainfall. The onset marks the beginning of the June to September rainy season, which accounts for more than 70% of the India’s annual rainfall.

“An early arrival of the monsoon is no indicator of its ultimate performance,” said N. Chatopadhyay, deputy director general at the Agricultural Meteorology Division, IMD.

The normal date for the arrival of the south-west monsoon is 1 June. It advances to other parts of the country over June and normally reaches the north-east India by 15 July. The arrival of the monsoon also affects the timing of the sowing of crops.

The monsoon hit the Nicobar Islands and the entire south Andaman Sea on 15 May, two days ahead of the normal date of 17 May.

Earlier this month, IMD director general K.J. Ramesh had said India could get more rain than previously forecast since the probability of the so-called Indian Ocean Dipole, a condition that nullifies the effect of the El Niño, has risen substantially. El Niño is a weather condition that develops due to excessive warming of the Pacific Ocean, disrupting the south-west monsoon pattern and often leading to drought-like conditions.

The IMD on 18 April forecast this year’s monsoon rains at 96% of the 50-year average of 89 cm.

IMD declares monsoon onset if 60% of the 14 stations enlisted in Kerala and Karnataka report rainfall of 2.5mm or more for 2 consecutive days and other criteria such as wind speed are fulfilled.