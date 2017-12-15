Gujarat elections: Voter turnout dips by 3% to 68.41%

In Gujarat, tribal-dominated Narmada district witnessed the highest voter turnout of 79.15%, while Devbhumi-Dwarka of Saurashtra region recorded the lowest at 59.39%. Photo:

Ahmedabad: Gujarat recorded an average 68.41% polling in the two-phase assembly elections, the Election Commission (EC) said on Friday.

According to the final figures released by the poll panel, the voter turnout in the second phase of balloting yesterday for 93 seats of north and central Gujarat stood at 69.99%. Initial estimate at the end of the poll was 68.70%.

In the first phase of polls held last Saturday for 89 seats in Saurasthra, Kutch and South Gujarat, 66.75% of eligible electors had cast their votes. The total voter turnout this time has seen a dip of 2.91% compared to the 2012 polls when 71.32% polling was registered.

Of the 4.35 crore registered voters, 2.97 crore exercised their franchise in the elections held on 9 and 14 December. Votes will be counted on Monday. The EC data released on Friday said tribal-dominated Narmada district witnessed the highest voter turnout of 79.15%, while Devbhumi-Dwarka of Saurashtra region recorded the lowest at 59.39%.

Districts which saw high turnout are — Tapi (78.56%), Banaskantha (75.15) and Sabarkantha (74.97). The districts which saw low turnout are — Amreli (61.29), Bhavnagar (61.56) and Porbandar (61.86).

Of the total 33 districts, 15 recorded over 70% polling, while 17 others clocked between 60 and 70%. Only Devbhumi Dwarka district registered polling below 60%.