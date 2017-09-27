Govt, RBI to decide on borrowing calender for second half on Thursday

The finance ministry-RBI meeting comes at a time when there are talks to relax fiscal deficit target with a view to perk up growth which has hit three-year low at 5.7% in April-June. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The finance ministry and the Reserve bank of India (RBI) are scheduled to hold meeting on Thursday to decide about borrowing calender for the second half of the current fiscal, officials said.

The meeting comes at a time when there are talks to relax fiscal deficit target with a view to perk up growth which has hit three-year low at 5.7% in April-June.

Going by the Budget announcement, the meeting will decide calender for raising Rs2.09 trillion during October-March period of 2017-18.

To finance the fiscal deficit of 3.2% of GDP for 2017-18, the Budget had pegged gross borrowing at Rs5.8 trillion and net borrowing at Rs4.25 trillion.

Total redemptions of Rs1.57 trillion are due next year of which 90% will be redeemed in the first half.

During the first half ending 30 September, the government decided to borrow about Rs3.72 lakh crore from markets in the first half of next fiscal beginning April which is 64% of the borrowing target for full financial year.