South Korea’s Moon Jae-in vows to never accept North Korea’s nuclear program
Seoul: South Korean President Moon Jae-in vowed to never accept North Korea’s nuclear program, a day after a rift emerged over discussing Kim Jong Un’s weapons in talks between the nations.
“Denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, which South Korea and North Korea jointly declared in the past, is a position that we could never concede,” Moon said on Wednesday during a press briefing in Seoul. He added that South Korea backs a peaceful resolution, saying that “war shouldn’t be repeated on Korean Peninsula.”
South Korea announced Tuesday that North Korea would join the Olympics next month in Pyeongchang, a ski town near their shared border, amid the first formal talks between the neighbours in more than two years. Yet the two sides disagreed when South Korea proposed talks on denuclearization, with North Korea issuing a “strong complaint” that Seoul would raise that point.
Kim declared earlier this month that he had the ability to hit the US with a nuclear weapon, and has repeatedly called on the world to accept North Korea as a nuclear power. Bloomberg
