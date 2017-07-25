Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Jul 25 2017. 12 54 AM IST

Govt launches online complaint box for sexual harassment cases

The complaint management system has been developed to ensure the effective implementation of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act

Neetu Chandra Sharma
Women and child development minister Maneka Gandhi. File photo: HT
New Delhi: The ministry of women & child development (WCD) on Monday launched an online complaint management system titled Sexual Harassment electronic–Box (SHe-Box). The complaint management system has been developed to ensure the effective implementation of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act (the SH Act), 2013.

“Currently this facility has been extended to employees of Central Government only, the scope of the portal will soon be extended to women employees of private sector also,” Maneka Gandhi, WCD minister said.

    As there is no authentic data on sexual harassment cases at work places, the WCD ministry is also chalking out plans to conduct surveys to map the problem.

    “There are some surveys, which give the extent of sexual harassment of women at workplace. However, the WCD ministry will carry out a national level survey to asses and understand the magnitude of the problem,” Gandhi said.

    First Published: Tue, Jul 25 2017. 12 54 AM IST
    Topics: sexual harassment Women Maneka Gandhi online complaint Workplace

