Narendra Modi arrives in Netherlands on final leg of world tour

Amsterdam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Netherlands on Tuesday on the final leg of his three-nation tour during which he will hold talks with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte to strengthen bilateral ties.

“Landed in the Netherlands. This is a visit of immense importance, which will lead to cementing ties with a valued friend,” Modi tweeted after arriving in the Dutch capital following a hectic US visit. Modi was received at the Schiphol Airport here by Dutch foreign minister Bert Koenders. Modi, during his day-long visit, will have an official meeting with Rutte and call on King Willem-Alexander and meet Queen Maxima.

This year, the two countries are celebrating 70 years of the establishment of Indo-Dutch diplomatic relations. “I look forward to meeting Prime Minister Rutte and reviewing our bilateral relations. I would be exchanging views with PM Rutte on important global issues including counter-terrorism and climate change,” Modi had said before embarking on his three-nation tour that also took him to Portugal and the US.

Economic relations form the core of the bilateral relations and the Netherlands is India’s sixth-largest trading partner in the EU and fifth-largest investment partner globally. “The Dutch expertise in areas such as water and waste management, agriculture and food processing, renewable energy and ports and shipping, matches with our development needs,” the prime minister had said. “Indo-Dutch economic engagement is a win-win proposition,” he said, adding he would be discussing with Rutte as to how the two sides should work to further harness the synergies. He would also be meeting with CEOs of major Dutch companies and encourage them to join the Indian growth story.