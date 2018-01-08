Eye on polls, Karnataka govt to seek ST status for fishing communities

Siddaramaiah said the state’s 2018 budget will include a scheme for low-interest loans for fishing communities. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Dakshina Kannada: The Karnataka government will resend a list of fishing communities like Bestha, Moghaveera, Kharvi and Ganga to the centre for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday in an attempt to consolidate the vote of backward sections for his Congress party.

Siddaramaiah, who has been on a statewide tour since 13 December, was in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday and Udupi on Monday where he announced developmental projects worth several hundred crores of rupees. Siddaramaiah said his 2018 budget, to be presented on 16 February, would include a scheme for loans to be made available at a low 4% interest rate by cooperative societies to fishing communities.

Heading into elections, the announcements come as part of Siddaramaiah’s efforts to offer more reservation for backward classes and scuttle a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) push for votes.

Siddaramaiah said BJP lawmakers in Parliament should raise the issue of providing ST status to fishing caste groups in Karnataka as the party was in power at the centre. The Congress leader hopes to corner the saffron party which has been weak on issues such as a separate religion tag for Lingayats, the Mahadayi river water sharing issue and Kannada pride.

After having stormed into power in 2013 with the support of AHINDA (acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits), Siddaramaiah has continued his focus on these sections as part of his larger political strategy to champion the cause of social justice and challenging the dominant caste narrative revolving around Lingayats and Vokkaligas—believed to be the two biggest communities in the state.

Siddaramaiah had commissioned a social and educational survey (known widely as the caste census) and announced a range of schemes aimed at benefiting socially and economically backward communities after becoming the chief minister in 2013.

Siddaramaiah also had a brief Twitter war with visiting Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The two chief ministers traded barbed comments on law and order, food security and levelled corruption charges against each other.

Siddaramaiah’s visit to Dakshina Kannada, one of the most communally sensitive regions of the state, comes days after the killing of 28-year-old Deepak Rao on Wednesday in Katipalla (in Surathkal), that raised tensions. The same day, 47-year-old Ahmed Basheer was attacked by unidentified assailants, in a suspected reprisal.

Siddaramaiah visited both households on Sunday, and announced Rs10 lakh compensation for the grieving families and a government job for Rao’s brother.

“Our Hindutva is of humanity and not that of demons,” Siddaramaiah said on Monday in Udupi, while attacking the BJP.

Siddaramaiah also visited a temple and a mosque in Udupi on Monday.