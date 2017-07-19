Livemint

Cabinet clears draft bill to replace GST ordinances for J&K

Union cabinet approves a draft bill to replace ordinances that were promulgated to introduce the GST in Jammu and Kashmir

The bill will be introduced in Parliament during the current monsoon session. Photo: Mint
The bill will be introduced in Parliament during the current monsoon session. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a draft bill to replace ordinances that were promulgated to introduce the goods and services tax (GST) in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior government official said.

The Central government had earlier this month promulgated ordinances to make the Central GST (CGST) and Integrated GST (IGST), which deals with inter-state commerce, applicable to the state.

    The Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the bill, which will be introduced in Parliament during the current monsoon session.

