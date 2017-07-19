Cabinet clears draft bill to replace GST ordinances for J&K
Union cabinet approves a draft bill to replace ordinances that were promulgated to introduce the GST in Jammu and Kashmir
New Delhi: The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a draft bill to replace ordinances that were promulgated to introduce the goods and services tax (GST) in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior government official said.
The Central government had earlier this month promulgated ordinances to make the Central GST (CGST) and Integrated GST (IGST), which deals with inter-state commerce, applicable to the state.
The Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the bill, which will be introduced in Parliament during the current monsoon session.
First Published: Wed, Jul 19 2017. 10 17 PM IST
