Last Published: Wed, Aug 09 2017. 07 05 PM IST

Parliament adopts resolution on hike in basic customs duty

Parliament adopted a statutory resolution on increase in basic customs duty to 10% on import of mobile phones, printers and ink cartridges
The government has increased the basic customs duty on various kinds of printers, facsimile machines, ink cartridges, telephones for cellular networks, base stations, and other items. Phone: Reuters
New Delhi: Parliament on Wednesday adopted a statutory resolution on increase in basic customs duty (BCD) to 10% on import of mobile phones, printers and ink cartridges.

The resolution was moved in the Rajya Sabha by finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha on Tuesday had adopted the resolution on hike in the BCD.

The government through a notification dated 30 June had increased the basic customs duty from ‘nil’ to 10% on various kinds of printers, facsimile machines, certain types of ink cartridges, telephones for cellular networks or for other wireless networks, base stations, and other items.

The increased duty became applicable from 1 July.

First Published: Wed, Aug 09 2017. 07 05 PM IST
